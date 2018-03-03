Ohio maple syrup producers hope cold snap will save season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Maple syrup producers in central Ohio are hoping for a cold snap to save what's left of their season.

The Columbus Dispatch reports syrup producers were encouraged by the start of the season in January with ideal conditions - above-freezing temperatures during the day and below-freezing temperatures at night allowing sap to flow from maple trees native to Ohio.

A stretch of weather in February that brought milder weather halted the flow. Producers are counting on another freeze to get sap flowing again before maple trees begin to bud and make the sap too bitter for syrup.

Ohio produced 80,000 gallons of maple syrup last year. The state is the eighth-largest producer of syrup, just behind Massachusetts. Vermont is the top producer, providing about half the syrup in the U.S.

