UK hopes to reap money from forest without mining, logging

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - University of Kentucky officials hope they've found a way for the school's Robinson Forest to financially benefit the school while preserving it.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports UK is exploring a partnership with The Nature Conservancy to implement a program that could pay UK millions for allowing the forest to offset environmental pollution elsewhere.

They estimate it might make $4 million to $6 million in the program's first five years.

Robinson Forest consists of 15,000 acres of Appalachian woodland that serves as a living laboratory for how healthy forests can impact the water and animals that run through them.

Since 1923, when timber magnate E.O. Robinson handed over the land in parts of Breathitt, Perry and Knott counties to UK, people have argued about whether UK should benefit from its resources.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

