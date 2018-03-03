Team Rubicon to provide flood relief in Clermont Co.

Team Rubicon has launched an effort to help flood victims in Clermont County.

The group is a veteran-led disaster response organization and they launched Operation Delta Queen.

Team Rubicon says they are conducting a 'Type 5 response', which began Friday, to assist with ongoing flooding response and recovery efforts.

The response is expected to last six days, the group says, and about 20 volunteers are expected to help.

Team Rubicon says they will provide damage assessments in coordination with local and state authorities.

