Eagles nest in Cleveland for 1st time in more than 100 years

CLEVELAND (AP) - Naturalists say bald eagles are nesting in Cleveland for the first time in more than 100 years.
The Plain Dealer reports a historical interpreter for the Cleveland Metroparks spotted a pair of eagles last year carrying sticks into a tree on a bluff overlooking the Cuyahoga River.
The interpreter, Karen Lakus, and others then watched the eagles build a nest and engage in courtship activities this winter. No eggs have been laid to this point. Eagles typically lay from one to three eggs during late winter with incubation taking around 35 days.
The Metroparks' director of outdoor experiences, Wendy Weirich, says there are discussions about setting up spotting scopes along the Towpath Trail to view the nest after eggs are laid.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.Full Story >
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.Full Story >
A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a TANK trolleybus in Covington.Full Story >
A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a TANK trolleybus in Covington.Full Story >
An Elsmere man is being charged with attempted murder in an officer involved shooting at a home in Covington.Full Story >
An Elsmere man is being charged with attempted murder in an officer involved shooting at a home in Covington.Full Story >
A Hickman City Police officer is dead after several emergency agencies searched for him through the night.Full Story >
A Hickman City Police officer is dead after several emergency agencies searched for him through the night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said a 17-year-old was arrested after they tried to break up a possible drug transaction in the West End.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said a 17-year-old was arrested after they tried to break up a possible drug transaction in the West End.Full Story >