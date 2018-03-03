How to get a free pretzel from Auntie Anne's Saturday - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

How to get a free pretzel from Auntie Anne's Saturday

Auntie Anne's is celebrating the big 3-0 and they are inviting you to join them.

The food chain is offering a free pretzel from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at participating locations.

As part of their 'free pretzel party' guests can choose one free original or one cinnamon sugar pretzel.

