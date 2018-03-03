Loveland gun range offering free CCW classes for teachers

An Ohio gun range is offering free CCW classes for teachers.

Hammer Down Gun Range in Loveland is offering the concealed carry classes, their website says.

Hammer Down says the classes will be given by active and retired law enforcement officers.

Logan Miller, an employee at the range, says that Saturday was the first day the classes were offered and about three or four teachers showed up.

The classes will be offered on a walk-in basis every Saturday through the end of March, Miller said.

The classes are offered every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..and Miller says they may continue past March.

Miller says that if the classes do continue past March, they would return to their every other Saturday schedule, which is when CCW classes are normally offered at the range.

So far, the response online to the teachers course has been big, Miller said.

In February, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones began offering concealed carry courses for teachers as well.

On Thursday, it was announced that more than 131,000 Ohioans were issued a concealed carry license last year, said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

