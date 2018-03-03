Loveland gun range offering free CCW classes for teachers

The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.Full Story >
Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.
Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device.
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.
