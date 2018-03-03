Xavier beats Depaul to win Big East title outright

Number 3 Xavier held off Depaul 65-62 to ensure they wouldn’t share the Big East regular season title, winning it outright for the first time in school history.



Senior Trevon Bluiett led the Musketeers with a game-high 22 points.

Fellow seniors J.P Macura and Kerem Kanter tossed in 12 points and 11 points, respectively. Paul Scruggs also scored 11 points off the bench.



After going 1-2 in their first three Big East road games, Xavier won their final six conference road games by an average margin on 5.8 points a win.



The Musketeers will take the Number 1 seed into the Big East tournament and will play the winner of the 9-seed and 8-seed game on Thursday at noon.

