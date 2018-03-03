Police: 3 Children in back of stolen vehicle, believed to be in danger

Three children were in the back of a vehicle when the vehicle was stolen from a gas station, the Hamilton County Communications Center says.

It happened in Colerain Township at the Pit Stop on the corner of 2510 West Galbraith Road around 1:50 p.m.

Police say a father went into the convenience store, leaving two 4-year-olds and a 1-year-old in the vehicle when it was stolen.

The stolen vehicle is a silver and black Volkswagen Touareg SUV with the license plate HIM7552, police said.

Colerain Police say the suspect is Howard Mullis, 33, of Cleves.

Police say Mullis was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches in height weighing around 150 pounds.

Police say the father saw the vehicle pulling out of the parking lot when he jumped in a vehicle with another person in an attempt to catch up with his stolen vehicle. Police say the father lost sight of the vehicle due to how fast the stolen vehicle was going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colerain Police.

Police say they believe the three children are in danger.

