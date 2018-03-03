Ohio inmate whose execution halted dies of natural causes

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio officials say a twice convicted murderer whose November execution was halted when a vein couldn't be found to administer execution drugs has died of natural causes.
A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says 69-year-old Alva Campbell was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday at a prison in Chillicothe and was pronounced dead at a hospital just before 5:30 a.m.
A federal appeals court last month denied a challenge by Campbell's attorneys that Ohio's three-drug execution protocol poses an unacceptable risk of pain and suffering.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said Saturday on Twitter that Campbell "successfully ran out the clock after 20 years of frivolous post-conviction litigation."
Campbell was sentenced to die in 1998 for killing an 18-year-old man during a carjacking.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.Full Story >
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.Full Story >
A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a TANK trolleybus in Covington.Full Story >
A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a TANK trolleybus in Covington.Full Story >
An Elsmere man is being charged with attempted murder in an officer involved shooting at a home in Covington.Full Story >
An Elsmere man is being charged with attempted murder in an officer involved shooting at a home in Covington.Full Story >
A Hickman City Police officer is dead after several emergency agencies searched for him through the night.Full Story >
A Hickman City Police officer is dead after several emergency agencies searched for him through the night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said a 17-year-old was arrested after they tried to break up a possible drug transaction in the West End.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said a 17-year-old was arrested after they tried to break up a possible drug transaction in the West End.Full Story >