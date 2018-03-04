Normal operations to resume at university after slayings

Police have arrested James Eric Davis Jr., the suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at Central Michigan University.

(Jacob Hamilton/The Bay City Times via AP). Police search neighborhoods near Central Michigan University for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus, Friday, March 2, 2018.

(Casey Sykes/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Central Michigan University President George Ross speaks during a news conference at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Mich., on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

(Lisa Yanick Litwiller /The Morning Sun via AP). Authorities gather on the campus of Central Michigan University during a search for a suspect, in Mount Pleasant, Mich., Friday, March 2, 2018.

(Casey Sykes/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Central Michigan University Police Department Chief Bill Yeagley speaks during a news conference at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Mich., on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Fri., March 2, 2018.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - Administrative and other offices will be open Monday at Central Michigan University, days after a 19-year-old student allegedly killed his parents in his campus dormitory.

The school is on "spring break all of this week so classes will resume as scheduled" on March 12, university spokeswoman Heather Smith said Sunday. "Other university operations will resume as normal (Monday) morning."

The campus was on lockdown Friday and officials canceled events and activities that evening after Eric Davis Sr. and Diva Davis were shot to death that morning in their son's fourth-floor dorm room in Campbell Hall.

University police Chief Bill Yeagley said they were helping James Eric Davis Jr. pack up for spring break. Davis Jr. fled the dorm after the shooting and was arrested Saturday morning following an intensive manhunt. He faces murder and gun charges.

Davis Jr. was taken to a hospital after his arrest and was expected to be moved to a jail once he's discharged. It was not immediately clear Sunday when he would make his first court appearance.

The family is from Plainfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer in Bellwood, Illinois. Yeagley said the gun used by Davis Jr. belonged to his father.

Davis Jr.'s parents had picked him up Friday morning from a hospital where he had been brought for suspected drug abuse. His parents had planned to take him home.

Central Michigan's campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The slayings remain under investigation, Smith said in an email.

