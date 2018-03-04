Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)

MILWAUKEE (WITI/CNN) – A Milwaukee high school teacher turned her own son in to police after a 17-year-old student accused the man of forcing her to work as an escort.

Sean Hayes, 50, was arrested and charged with trafficking in November.

Prosecutors say he ran Shining Stars Adult Entertainment and approached a 17-year-old girl at a bus stop in August 2017, telling her she’d make a good model.

The criminal complaint says the next day, the girl met with Hayes, who explained to her she could be a “call girl.”

From August to October 2017, the 17-year-old allegedly worked in the sex trade, making trips from Milwaukee to Chicago and various cities in Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Waukesha and Wauwatosa.

According to a criminal complaint, on one trip from Chicago to Milwaukee, Hayes took a phone call from his mother, and the 17-year-old could hear the person on the other line.

The teenager “recognized this voice as her high school teacher,” the complaint says.

Court records show the 17-year-old confessed to her teacher that she had been missing classes at James Groppi High School “because she had been working as an escort for her son.”

The teacher, in turn, called police, and Hayes was arrested.

Hayes’ attorney says his client “maintains his innocence,” adding “nothing like that happened” and “records will prove the girl is lying.”

Prosecutors say Hayes also pressured the girl to have sex with him on at least one occasion, telling her it was “to gain her trust.”

Hayes is out on bail, and his case has been bound over for trial, which is set to begin in June.

