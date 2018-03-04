'Shape of Water' triumphs at an Oscars awash in change

The 90th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.Full Story >
Last year was EnvelopeGate. What will we remember from the 2018 Oscars?Full Story >
Cosby's lawyers are urging the judge to again limit the number of accusers allowed to testify. They argue that some of the women's allegations date to the 1960s and are "virtually impossible to defend against."Full Story >
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."Full Story >
The rider is "an addendum to a contract that creates conditions for more equitable casting and hiring... represent[ing] a crucial step in eliminating exclusion of underrepresented or marginalized groups."Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.Full Story >
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >
