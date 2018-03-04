Girl connects with late father by sending him letters on balloons

After a woman found the girl’s latest letter, the 11-year-old will get to connect with her father in a new way – by taking horse riding lessons, her father’s favorite activity.Full Story >
Given the distance between Angola and his family, the video was about all he could expect. But then the PA announcer told him the school had one more surprise for him.
The inflated wonderland at Regency Square Mall is the brainchild of Deb Fellman a.k.a. the Balloon Lady, the best balloon twister in Virginia.
The dog was stuck on Shawnee Golf Course, until it was spotted by Brandi Perkins and her husband, who live nearby. But the rescue was neither quick, nor easy.
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.
