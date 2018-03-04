Supporters mark 50th anniversary of Ohio Scenic Rivers Act

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Lawmakers, conservationists and others have marked Ohio's historic role in river protection.
Ohio pioneered the river conservation movement when it passed the Ohio Scenic Rivers Act in February 1968. An event at the Statehouse on Wednesday marked the act's 50th anniversary. The National Scenic Rivers Act was passed in October 1968.
The goal of the scenic river program was to maintain and enhance a river's current natural condition and to provide for its public use without compromising the stream's natural value.
In the five decades since Ohio's act was approved, 14 rivers have been designated as wild, scenic and recreational rivers. Three are designated national scenic rivers for their outstanding natural features. They are Big & Little Darby Creeks, Little Beaver Creek and Little Miami River.
