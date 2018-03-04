Alabama's 'Bloody Sunday' racial violence of 1965 remembered

People streamed into grocery and liquor stores across Indiana on Sunday as they were able to buy carryout alcohol for the first time.Full Story >
People streamed into grocery and liquor stores across Indiana on Sunday as they were able to buy carryout alcohol for the first time.Full Story >
After a rather nice weekend, we're not quite done with the pleasant weather.Full Story >
After a rather nice weekend, we're not quite done with the pleasant weather.Full Story >
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.Full Story >
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.Full Story >
Police responded to a shooting Friday evening in Evanston.Full Story >
Police responded to a shooting Friday evening in Evanston.Full Story >
A single-vehicle crash this morning on I-65 in northern Jackson County, Indiana, left seven people seriously or critically injured, Indiana State Police say.Full Story >
A single-vehicle crash this morning on I-65 in northern Jackson County, Indiana, left seven people seriously or critically injured, Indiana State Police say.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.Full Story >
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchFull Story >
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonFull Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayFull Story >
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolFull Story >
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulFull Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.Full Story >