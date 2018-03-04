Ohio woman arrested after son, 8, shoots sister, 4 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio woman arrested after son, 8, shoots sister, 4

HAYESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.

The Mansfield News-Journal reports the Ashland County Sheriff's Office has said the girl was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon at a home in Hayesville, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland.

The girl was flown to a hospital in Cleveland, where she's listed in stable condition.

Both children have been placed in the custody of the county.

Authorities have not released any details about how the shooting occurred or who owned the gun.

The Ashland County Prosecutor's Office is expected to review the case.

