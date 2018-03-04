Girl gazing at Michelle Obama's portrait stuns social media - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Girl gazing at Michelle Obama's portrait stuns social media

A photo of a toddler staring at the portrait of former FLOTUS Michelle Obama started a social media frenzy. (Source: BEN HINES/JESSICA CURRY/CNN) A photo of a toddler staring at the portrait of former FLOTUS Michelle Obama started a social media frenzy. (Source: BEN HINES/JESSICA CURRY/CNN)

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A photo of a toddler who was awestruck by the portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama went viral this week.

It was snapped at the National Portrait Gallery by a visitor from North Carolina, who posted it on his Facebook page.

It shows two-year-old Parker Curry staring at the towering portrait of Michelle Obama that was painted by Amy Sherald.

Parker's mother said the little girl was so amazed, she wouldn't even turn around for a picture.

Mom also says that Parker believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and Parker wants to be a queen as well.

Sherald posted a photo of Parker on her Instagram page as well, remarking "feell the feels," and discussing how the girl's image reminded her of her own  visit to an art museum at a young age and how seeing a portrait that looked like her father solidified her desire to be an artist.

"I knew I wanted to be an artist already, but seeing that painting made me realize that I could. What dreams may come? #representationmatters" she posted.

A post shared by Amy Sherald (@asherald) on

Social media found the girl adorable and uplifting.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.

