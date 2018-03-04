Taste of Blue Ash ending after three decades

The Taste of Blue Ash is ending after spanning three decades, according to a city newsletter.

"After a wonderful run that has spanned three decades, Taste: Blue Ash Food and Music Festival has come to an end. However, there will still be plenty of fun City events all summer long," the newsletter reads.

Though the city is ending one tradition, there are a number of summer events still planned.

Mio’s Blue Ash Summer Concert Series is held June through September. Tuesday Night Concerts are at the Blue Ash Nature Park, Thursday Night Concerts are at Summit Park, and Friday Night Concerts are at Towne Square.

Red, White & Blue Ash is July 4 at Summit Park.

Beats, Arts & Eats is August 25 at Towne Square.

Blue Ash Farmers’ Market will run each Wednesday at Summit Park from May 23 through September 26.

The Taste of Blue Ash was a popular (and delicious) event that served a variety of food, big music acts and family events.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.