Taste of Blue Ash ending after three decades - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Taste of Blue Ash ending after three decades

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Source: Cincinnati.com) (Source: Cincinnati.com)
BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) -

The Taste of Blue Ash is ending after spanning three decades, according to a city newsletter.

"After a wonderful run that has spanned three decades, Taste: Blue Ash Food and Music Festival has come to an end. However, there will still be plenty of fun City events all summer long," the newsletter reads

Though the city is ending one tradition, there are a number of summer events still planned.

  • Mio’s Blue Ash Summer Concert Series is held June through September. Tuesday Night Concerts are at the Blue Ash Nature Park, Thursday Night Concerts are at Summit Park, and Friday Night Concerts are at Towne Square.
  • Red, White & Blue Ash is July 4 at Summit Park.
  • Beats, Arts & Eats is August 25 at Towne Square.
  • Blue Ash Farmers’ Market will run each Wednesday at Summit Park from May 23 through September 26. 

The Taste of Blue Ash was a popular (and delicious) event that served a variety of food, big music acts and family events.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 7:06 PM EST2018-03-05 00:06:53 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    Full Story >

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    Full Story >

  • Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    Full Story >

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    Full Story >

  • Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

    Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

    Sunday, March 4 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-03-04 05:26:36 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:39 AM EST2018-03-04 06:39:15 GMT

    The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.

    Full Story >

    The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly