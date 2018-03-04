Jackson County, IN, SUV crash leaves 7 injured

Police say some of the passengers in this SUV were ejected when it spun and rolled off I-65 in Jackson County, Indiana, the morning of March 4.

A rollover crash on I-65 in Jackson County, Indiana, left the seven occupants of this SUV seriously or critically injured the morning of March 4.

A single-vehicle crash this morning on I-65 in northern Jackson County, Indiana, left seven people seriously or critically injured, Indiana State Police say.

The crash on the northbound interstate happened just before 11 a.m.

Police say Thomas McMurray, 33, of Medora, Indiana, was driving a black 1998 Ford Explorer Sport when a tire malfunctioned, causing him to lose control. The vehicle spun off the east side of the roadway, overturned and rolled into a field.

Police believe many of the occupants were not wearing seat belts. Some of the passengers were ejected from the SUV.

The vehicle also did not have enough seats or seat belts for all of the passengers.

Police say McMurray was transported by ambulance to Columbus Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The front passenger, Kristina McMurray, 35, of Medora, was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with critical injuries, and another passenger, a 12-year-old girl also was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with critical injuries.

Four other passengers, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were transported by ambulance to Columbus Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Indiana State Police are investigating.

