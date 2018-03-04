Records: Drug distributors push back on proposed Ohio rules

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show drug distributors are pushing back on stricter regulation in Ohio, protesting what they call a patchwork approach that could lead to confusion and uncertainty.

The companies tell the state pharmacy board in records obtained by The Associated Press that Ohio should wait for new federal regulations before enacting state rules.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) announced the state proposals last month as part of efforts to slow the opioid epidemic that kills more than 11 Ohioans a day.

Among the proposals are rules requiring drug distributors to report more information about suspicious orders and to do it faster.

State pharmacy board spokesman Cameron McNamee says the board is weighing the concerns but notes federal action could take years.

