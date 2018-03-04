Records: Drug distributors push back on proposed Ohio rules

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show drug distributors are pushing back on stricter regulation in Ohio, protesting what they call a patchwork approach that could lead to confusion and uncertainty.
The companies tell the state pharmacy board in records obtained by The Associated Press that Ohio should wait for new federal regulations before enacting state rules.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) announced the state proposals last month as part of efforts to slow the opioid epidemic that kills more than 11 Ohioans a day.
Among the proposals are rules requiring drug distributors to report more information about suspicious orders and to do it faster.
State pharmacy board spokesman Cameron McNamee says the board is weighing the concerns but notes federal action could take years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
People streamed into grocery and liquor stores across Indiana on Sunday as they were able to buy carryout alcohol for the first time.Full Story >
People streamed into grocery and liquor stores across Indiana on Sunday as they were able to buy carryout alcohol for the first time.Full Story >
After a rather nice weekend, we're not quite done with the pleasant weather.Full Story >
After a rather nice weekend, we're not quite done with the pleasant weather.Full Story >
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.Full Story >
Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody.Full Story >
Police responded to a shooting Friday evening in Evanston.Full Story >
Police responded to a shooting Friday evening in Evanston.Full Story >
A single-vehicle crash this morning on I-65 in northern Jackson County, Indiana, left seven people seriously or critically injured, Indiana State Police say.Full Story >
A single-vehicle crash this morning on I-65 in northern Jackson County, Indiana, left seven people seriously or critically injured, Indiana State Police say.Full Story >