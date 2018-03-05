Trump links tariff relief for Canada, Mexico to NAFTA talks

The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”

The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin (right) said his parody of Pres. Donald Trump is 'like agony.' (Source: AP)

A senior member of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet has chastised U.S. President Donald Trump for threatening a trade war with the European Union.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

For the first time since the Vietnam War, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier is paying a visit to a Vietnamese port, seeking to bolster both countries' efforts to stem expansionism by China.

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File). FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, fishermen on board a small boat pass by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier at anchor off Manila, Philippines, for a five-day port call. For the first time since the Vietnam Wa...

If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

(Hong Hyo-shick/Newsis via AP). In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Mon...

President Donald Trump is reaffirming that two close allies of the U.S. will be affected by his planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

Although Israel's government is overjoyed by Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, misgivings are percolating under the surface over Iran.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). FILE - This Jan. 25, 2018 file photo shows President Donald Trump meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum in Davos. There’s much to celebrate but plenty of cause for trepidation, too, as...

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have undergone a swift and stunning reckoning, their powers restricted, their enemies emboldened and their future in the West Wing uncertain.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this photo taken Friday, March 17, 2017, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a joint news conference with the president and G...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington.

By ZEKE MILLER and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Monday that North American neighbors Canada and Mexico will get no relief from his new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports unless a "new and fair" free trade agreement is signed.

The Trump administration says the tariffs are necessary to preserve the American industries - and that doing so is a national security imperative. But Trump's latest tweets suggest he's also using the upcoming tariffs as leverage in ongoing talks to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement. The latest round of a nearly year-long renegotiation effort is concluding this week in Mexico City.

"Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed," Trump tweeted. "Also, Canada must treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying."

The tariffs will be made official in the next two weeks, White House officials said Monday, as the administration defended the protectionist decision from critics in Washington and overseas.

Speaking on "Fox and Friends," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said: "25 percent on steel, and the 10 percent on aluminum, no country exclusions - firm line in the sand."

Trump's pronouncement last week that he would impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies.

The across-the-board action breaks with the recommendation of the Pentagon, which pushed for more targeted tariffs on metals imports from countries like China and warned that a wide-ranging move would jeopardize national security partnerships. But Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose agency oversaw reviews of the industries that recommended the tariffs, said Sunday ABC's "This Week" that Trump is "talking about a fairly broad brush."

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the sweeping action would let China "off the hook," adding the tariffs would drive a wedge between the U.S. and its allies.

"China wins when we fight with Europe," he said on CBS's "Face the Nation." ''China wins when the American consumer has higher prices because of tariffs that don't affect Chinese behavior."

Trump has threatened to tax European cars if the EU boosts tariffs on American products in response to the president's plan to increase duties on steel and aluminum.

British Prime Minister Theresa May raised her "deep concern" at the tariff announcement in a phone call with Trump Sunday. May's office says she noted that multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity."

But Ross rejected threats of retaliation from American allies as "pretty trivial" and not much more than a "rounding error."

And Navarro argued Monday that "there are virtually no costs here."

"If you put a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, it's a cent and a half on a six pack of beer and it's $25,000 on a $330 million (Boeing 777)," Navarro said.

Trade politics often cut along regional, rather than ideological, lines, as politicians reflect the interests of the hometown industries and workers. But rarely does a debate open so wide a rift between a president and his party - leaving him almost exclusively with support from his ideological opposites.

Labor unions and liberal Democrats are in the unusual position of applauding Trump's approach on grounds it will bolster jobs in a depleted industry, while Republicans and an array of business groups are warning of dire economic and political consequences if he goes ahead with the tariffs.

Trump's criticism of trade agreements and China's trade policies found support with white working-class Americans whose wages had stagnated over the years. Victories in big steel-producing states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana demonstrated that his tough trade talk had a receptive audience.

Both candidates in a March 13 House election in Pennsylvania have embraced the president's plans for tariffs. They addressed the topic Saturday in a debate that aired on WTAE in Pittsburgh.

"For too long, China has been making cheap steel and they've been flooding the market with it. It's not fair and it's not right. So I actually think this is long overdue," said Democratic candidate Conor Lamb.

"Unfortunately, many of our competitors around the world have slanted the playing field, and their thumb has been on the scale, and I think President Trump is trying to even that scale back out," said Republican candidate Rick Saccone.

But Trump's GOP allies on Capitol Hill have little use for the tariff approach. They argue that other industries that rely on steel and aluminum products will suffer. The cost of new appliances, cars and buildings will rise if the president follows through, they warn, and other nations could retaliate. The end result could erode the president's base of support with rural America and even the blue-collar workers the president says he trying to help.

"There is always retaliation, and typically a lot of these countries single out agriculture when they do that. So, we're very concerned," said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wis., asked the administration to reconsider its stance. He said American companies could move their operations abroad and not face retaliatory tariffs.

"This scenario would lead to the exact opposite outcome of the administration's stated objective, which is to protect American jobs," Walker said.

Tim Phillips, president of the Koch Brothers-backed Americans for Prosperity, noted that Trump narrowly won in Iowa and Wisconsin, two heavily rural states that could suffer if countries impose retaliatory tariffs on American agricultural goods.

"It hurts the administration politically because trade wars, protectionism, they lead to higher prices for individual Americans," Phillips said. "It's basically a tax increase."

____

Follow Zeke Miller on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller and Kevin Freking at https://twitter.com/APkfreking

