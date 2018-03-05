ABC says it will air James Comey interview special in April - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

ABC says it will air James Comey interview special in April

LOS ANGELES (AP) - ABC says it will air a special interview with James Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released.

The network announced the interview will air on a "20/20" special on April 15. The interview will be conducted by "ABC News" anchor George Stephanopoulous.

The network's announcement, which came during its airing of the Academy Awards, declared "nothing's off limits."

The show will air two days before Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty" is released.

Comey was fired by President Donald Trump last May. Trump initially cited Comey's handling of the probe into Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's emails. He later told NBC's Lester Holt that he was thinking of "this Russia thing."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Roles reduced, Kushner and Ivanka Trump's fate uncertain

    Roles reduced, Kushner and Ivanka Trump's fate uncertain

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-03-05 05:50:56 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this photo taken Friday, March 17, 2017, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a joint news conference with the president and G...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this photo taken Friday, March 17, 2017, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a joint news conference with the president and G...

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have undergone a swift and stunning reckoning, their powers restricted, their enemies emboldened and their future in the West Wing uncertain.

    Full Story >

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have undergone a swift and stunning reckoning, their powers restricted, their enemies emboldened and their future in the West Wing uncertain.

    Full Story >

  • Ohio Senate race is a window into how NRA uses its influence

    Ohio Senate race is a window into how NRA uses its influence

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-03-05 06:21:53 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. Th...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. Th...
    NRA campaign in battleground state of Ohio is a window into how the gun rights group wields its political muscle.Full Story >
    NRA campaign in battleground state of Ohio is a window into how the gun rights group wields its political muscle.Full Story >

  • Trump links tariff relief for Canada, Mexico to NAFTA talks

    Trump links tariff relief for Canada, Mexico to NAFTA talks

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-03-05 06:10:27 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    Full Story >

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly