Kentucky horse country attractions teaming up for tours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Horse Park and Kentucky Derby Museum are teaming up to offer spring tours for people wanting to learn more about famous thoroughbreds.

Called the Legacy and Legend Tour, it includes transportation, lunch, admissions and a guided, behind-the-scenes experience.

Officials say guests will begin the tour at the Derby Museum in Louisville. Besides experiencing the museum, they can watch morning workouts at Churchill Downs.

Guests will then go by chartered bus to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The experience includes touring the grounds to visit memorials to Man o' War and Secretariat. They'll also have a chance to meet Kentucky Derby winners Funny Cide and Go for Gin.

Tours are available April 5, 12 and 19 for $200 per person; and April 26 and May 3 for $250 per person.

