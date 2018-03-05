NB I-/71/75 crash clears on Cut-in-the-Hil

The man accused of abducting three young children as he stole a vehicle over weekend, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, is expected to face a judge Monday morning.Full Story >
The man accused of abducting three young children as he stole a vehicle over weekend, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, is expected to face a judge Monday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they are investigating whether a serious overnight crash is medically related.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they are investigating whether a serious overnight crash is medically related.Full Story >
Another set of firearm training classes for school personnel is set to begin Monday morning in Butler County.Full Story >
Another set of firearm training classes for school personnel is set to begin Monday morning in Butler County.Full Story >
Cosby's lawyers are urging the judge to again limit the number of accusers allowed to testify. They argue that some of the women's allegations date to the 1960s and are "virtually impossible to defend against."Full Story >
Cosby's lawyers are urging the judge to again limit the number of accusers allowed to testify. They argue that some of the women's allegations date to the 1960s and are "virtually impossible to defend against."Full Story >
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."Full Story >
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."Full Story >