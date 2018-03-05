NB I-/71/75 crash clears on Cut-in-the-Hil

NB I-71/75 is blocked by a crash before the 5th Street exit Monday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)

Traffic is backed up for miles on NB I-71/75 as you approach 12th Street exit Monday morning. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)

A crash has the morning commute off to a rough start in northern Kentucky headed into downtown Cincinnati.

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is fully open again just before the 12th Street exit after a crash closed it for more than an hour.

Two people were hurt in a 3:45 a.m. collision between at least two vehicles, dispatchers confirm.

They were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

Then, adding to congestion in that area of the highway, the left lane was briefly closed on the southbound side about 4:50 a.m.

An ambulance responded to a medical incident over there, dispatchers said.

Traffic starting to get by in one lane after a crash on 75 SB at the Cut in the Hill. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/XyZ2pAHprD — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) March 5, 2018

A lot of debris from the wreck can be seen here in the left lane and left shoulder of 71/75 north near 12th Street exit. No lanes are open @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/aTdfzjMj9X — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) March 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.