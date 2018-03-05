NB I-/71/75 crash clears on Cut-in-the-Hil - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NB I-/71/75 crash clears on Cut-in-the-Hil

By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
Connect
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Traffic is backed up for miles on NB I-71/75 as you approach 12th Street exit Monday morning. (Photo: www.ohgo.com) Traffic is backed up for miles on NB I-71/75 as you approach 12th Street exit Monday morning. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)
A Covington police officer takes a picture of a crash blocking NB I-71/75 Monday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines) A Covington police officer takes a picture of a crash blocking NB I-71/75 Monday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)
NB I-71/75 is blocked by a crash before the 5th Street exit Monday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines) NB I-71/75 is blocked by a crash before the 5th Street exit Monday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)
COVINGTON, KENTUCKY (FOX19) -

A crash has the morning commute off to a rough start in northern Kentucky headed into downtown Cincinnati.

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is fully open again just before the 12th Street exit after a crash closed it for more than an hour.

Two people were hurt in a 3:45 a.m. collision between at least two vehicles, dispatchers confirm.

They were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

Then, adding to congestion in that area of the highway, the left lane was briefly closed on the southbound side about 4:50 a.m.

An ambulance responded to a medical incident over there, dispatchers said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly