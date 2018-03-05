Police: Man steals SUV with children inside

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say a man stepped into a convenience store in Ohio only to watch in horror as another person stole his SUV with his three children in the backseat.
WCPO-TV obtained the father's frantic 911 call Saturday afternoon as he tells dispatchers his kids were taken in Colerain Township. The father says a good Samaritan gave him a ride, and the two chased the suspect before he eluded them.
Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the children, two 4 year olds and a 1 year old. Police say the children were found safe in the SUV several hours later in a Walmart parking lot.
Police have arrested the 33-year-old suspect and charged him with auto theft and kidnapping.
The family has declined to comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
