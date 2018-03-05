ODOT to reveal $51 million project for Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is revealing a $51 million project to revamp the Akron Expressway and Central Interchange.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the project unveiled Tuesday will be a scaled-down version of a $275 million project proposed 12 years ago. The current proposal involves building new high-level ramps, permanently closing exit ramps and installing noise walls.

The department says the project will help improve safety and replace bridges built in the 1950s. The three-year project is scheduled to start in 2021.

Officials say the state does not plan on taking property around the interchange.

ODOT is hosting a public meeting on the project Tuesday at the Glover Community Learning Center in Akron.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.