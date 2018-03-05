Police: Serious crash could be medically related - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Serious crash could be medically related

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
SPRING GROVE VILLAGE (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police said they are investigating whether a serious overnight crash is medically related.

Officers and the Traffic Unit responded to a report of an accident with injuries in the 5300 block of Este Avenue at 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

A person who likely suffered a potentially life-threatening medical incident was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

A second person suffered a minor injury.

