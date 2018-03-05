Man accused of kidnapping 3 children in stolen SUV heads to court

The man accused of abducting three young children as he stole a vehicle over weekend, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, is expected to face a judge Monday morning.

Howard Mullis, 33, of Cleves is held without bond on three counts of kidnapping and two counts of theft at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He was booked into the jail just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

VIDEO: Children abducted in stolen SUV found safe, suspect in custody

Authorities say he stole an SUV left parked with the children inside alone outside Pit Stop convenience store off West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township.

Mullis sped off, passing other vehicles left of center to flee, court records show.

The SUV was spotted a short time later in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Colerain Avenue.

Officers found the children shortly before 5 p.m. at America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses on Colerain Avenue near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

Mullis ran off, but police apprehended him in a wooded area nearby about 5:30 p.m

Officers say he confessed once they took him to Colerain Township police headquarters.

