2nd week of CCW classes for school personnel begins Monday

A third set of firearm training classes for school personnel is set to begin Monday morning in Butler County.

Hundreds of teachers signed up when Sheriff Richard Jones announced he was offering free courses for them in light of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and teachers.

The outspoken, conservative sheriff opened the sessions up to all school employees after a secretary asked to attend.

He addresses each class before it begins.

Jones told Saturday's group he wished he could "wave a wand over and tell everybody there's going to be no more shootings," according to a video of it posted to his agency's Facebook page.

"We must evolve. But you, as teaches, I believe that everybody should go through a course. If not this course, a course like this even if you don't like guns. Janitors, psychs, food service people, nurses. Everybody," he said.

"You should know what a gun sounds like. You should know what, if it's automatic, semi automatic. You should be able to detect if you see one laying somewhere or if somebody comes in you make a good witness. Whether you like it or not, guns aren't going to go away.

"And I'm going to tell you what else. You know they don't have shootings very often in private schools. Do you know why? Because if you are a student and you don't participate and you get in trouble, guess what? You get kicked out. Where you think they go? They go to the public schools.....And eventually you are keeping all these troubled kids in there and these are the kids that are coming in and you gotta be able to kick people out of school."

