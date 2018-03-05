Grief counselors at Purcell Marian after student killed in 'senseless gun violence'

Purcell Marian Principal Andrew Farfsing speaks in a YouTube video about a student who was fatally shot over the weekend. (YouTube)

Grief counselors are on hand Monday for students at Purcell Marian High School in East Walnut Hills after one of their classmates was gunned down over the weekend.

Principal Andrew Farfsing memorialized Gregory Thompson, Jr., in a YouTube video posted after the 17-year-old was shot and killed on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.

"He was lost to senseless gun violence in the front yard of his grandmother's home," Farfsing said.

Thompson was a junior at the school, which he attended only a year but still positively impacted Purcell Marian during that time, Farfsing said. He described Thompson as "a very good friend" to many.

The principal and other school officials heard about the teen's homicide as the boys basketball team played in their sectional tournament at Princeton High School Friday night.

"We learned about halfway through and immediately, I was there and grabbed a few other teachers and we went and sat with our students in the student section who also learned of the news right about the same time because word travels fast on social media," he said.

"We talked to the students and then waited for the end of the game and I went down into the locker room afterwards and informed our boys team. And Greg was a very good friend to many, actually most of the students athletes on our basketball team."

Farfsing said this is a difficult time for the boy's family, school community and answers are still being sought as Cincinnati police continue to investigate.

Grief counselors will remain on campus to help students and staff cope.

This is the second time in nearly three years a Purcell Marian High School student has been shot to death.

The 2015 slaying of Kelsie Crow, 17, remains unsolved after a suspect was found not guilty of murder and felonious assault charges last year.

"We want all of our students to show up tomorrow and we will make sure any needs our students have we are addressing," Farfsing said in the YouTube video.

"We really value the family relationship that we have here. And one of our brothers is gone. And we'll mourn him and we'll celebrate his life. Together we will make it through this time. Together we will grow strong in who we are and in our faith. Together we will pray. Together we will share those memories, all those great times with Greg. Together we will continue to live our dreams here at Purcell Marian and build a bright future for everyone."

