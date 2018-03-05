How a new bill could benefit Cincinnati Broadway shows

Broadway shows in Cincinnati could benefit from a new bill.

House Bill 525 would more than double Ohio's Motion Picture Tax Credit and some Broadway shows would be eligible.

The credit is currently $40 million year but the new bill would increase the credit to $100 million annually, said Kristen Schlotman, Executive Director at Film Cincinnati.

Officials say Broadway plays and musicals that run in the state for at least five weeks, with at least six performances a week, would qualify for the credit. Other qualifying shows would include 'adaptive versions,' which show off-Broadway to workout kinks before opening in New York City.

“This new language will make us one of the most competitive states in the country,” said Schlotman. “We have already proven that our clients are not one-offs, they continue to come back and spend money, if not move here. This enhancement in the motion picture program will allow us to be a world class destination for all things production.”

Rep. Kirk Schuring says he wants his bill to create a permanent Ohio workforce in film, TV, and live theater jobs such as lighting and stage techs.

Officials say the tax credit would be distributed twice a year, instead of annually like the current credit. Schuring says that distributing the credit twice a year allows more flexibility to award money as new projects arise.

Applicants would be required to show the positive economic impact their production would have on the state, and productions would receive money absed on their impact, according to the bill.

Schuring says he will invite Broadway producers to testify for the General Assembly before the vote.

