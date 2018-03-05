Worker hurt, hospitalized in industrial accident at Union Terminal construction

One person was reported hurt in an industrial accident at Union Terminal construction Monday morning. (Photo: Union Terminal)

A worker was hurt in a reported industrial accident at Museum Center Monday, Turner Construction said in a statement. (FOX19 NOW)

A subcontractor was hurt and hospitalized in an industrial accident at Union Terminal construction Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

Cincinnati fire crews responded to a report of a person trapped under an air conditioning unit in the area of Dalton Avenue and Hopkins Street.

A person was trapped under a unit, said Cathy Ritter, spokeswoman for Cincinnati Fire Department.

"Shortly before 9 a.m. this morning a subcontractor working at The Museum Center was injured while unloading a piece of equipment," reads a statement from Dave Spaulding, vice president of Turner Construction Co.

"The worker was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Our focus is currently on the well-being of the injured worker. More details will be announced as they become available."

A Union Terminal spokesman said he was trying to gather more information.

