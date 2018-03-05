Investigators looking for suspects in dealership fire

Cincinnati Fire Investigators are looking for information about two suspects involved in a fire at a car dealership in January.

Officials say two people seen on surveillance video are accused of lighting Camp's Automotive at 1930 Dana Avenue on fire on Jan 19 around 5 a.m.

The business is a total loss according to fire officials and the damage estimates are around $1,000,000.

Officials say more than 20 cars, all equipment and tools, and the building were damaged beyond repair.

Anyone with information on the two people accused of starting the fire should call Crimestoppers.

