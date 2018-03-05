Responding deputy hits car that failed to stop; drivers hurt

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a truck driven by a southeastern Ohio sheriff's deputy responding to an emergency call hit a car that failed to stop at a red light, and both drivers were injured.

The State Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old woman driving the car was ejected in the Sunday night collision in Athens, south of the Ohio University campus. The truck, which was marked as an Athens County sheriff's vehicle, overturned and slid into a bridge.

Troopers say the car driver was taken to a local hospital and was later flown to a Columbus hospital. They didn't release details about her injuries or her condition Monday.

The 32-year-old deputy suffered minor injuries. He was treated at a local hospital.

The patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

