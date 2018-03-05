Revolutionary War-era shipwreck reappears off coast of Maine

A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.Full Story >
The death toll from the storm increased by four, with authorities saying at least nine people had lost their lives.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Did a local judge illegally delete a defense attorney's memo about a high profile murder case from the court record?Full Story >
The man accused of abducting three young children as he stole a vehicle over weekend, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, is expected to face a judge Monday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati fire crews are on scene after a report of a person hurt in an industrial accident at Union Terminal construction.Full Story >
A Cincinnati man was indicted Friday on 41 charges of rape and sexual batter, documents from the Hamilton County Court say.Full Story >
Cincinnati Fire Investigators are looking for information about two suspects involved in a fire at a car dealership in January.Full Story >
