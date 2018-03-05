Walmart joins meal kit food wars

Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)

(RNN) – Let the food wars begin.

Add Walmart to the growing list of retailers offering meal kit options for pick up at their stores and for home delivery.

“Customers are busier than ever, and we know getting a delicious dinner on the table can be a chore,” Walmart Vice President Tyler Lehr said. “We’re here to help.”

Walmart joins an increasingly competitive meal box marketplace.

Amazon announced in February that it will start delivering groceries from Whole Foods through its Prime Now delivery service. Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Aldi, Plated, Martha & Marley Spoon and Sun Basket are other players in the industry.

The in-store options include pre-portioned meal kits, rotisserie chicken meals and one-step meals. A variety of meal kits, farm crates and specialty food boxes are available through the company’s website.

“These delicious meals give the best or worst of cooks a fresh, easy option for dinner tonight, or later this week,” Lehr said.

The global meal kit market is expanding rapidly.

Worldwide revenues from fresh food subscriptions will top $10 billion by 2020, according to Technomic, a food-industry consulting firm. In the United States, it’s projected to grow up to $5 billion over the next 10 years.

The Walmart meal kits are available in these markets:

Little Rock, AR

Fort Smith, AR

Des Moines, IA

Kansas City, KS

Pittsburgh KS

Topeka, KS

Shreveport, LA

Jefferson City, MO

Joplin, MO

Kansas City, MO

St. Louis, MO

Springfield, MO

Omaha, NE

Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa, OK

Dallas

Fort Worth, TX

Texarkana, TX

