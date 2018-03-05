Walmart joins meal kit food wars

The commander of one of Cincinnati's police districts is charging the police department with discrimination, harassment, and more.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is still in the mix to receive an MLS bid for 2020, however, the city still has yet to strike a stadium deal.Full Story >
Supporters of a school safety program called "POST," that would arm school staff members, are planning to ask Boone County Schools to consider adopting the program.Full Story >
Several Mason parents are on alert after getting a safety notice saying, "MHS students have shown signs of suicide, and have access to a firearm."Full Story >
The 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate during a robbery will be tried as an adult in the case.Full Story >
