Hearing set for Kentucky lawmakers accused of harassment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An ethics commission in Kentucky has scheduled a hearing for four Republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement.
The Legislative Ethics Commission will meet April 3 at 9 a.m. The hearing is the result of an ethics complaint filed by a Democratic lawmaker against former House Speaker Jeff Hoover and GOP Reps. Jim DeCesare, Michael Meredith and Brian Linder.
All four men signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last October. Hoover has denied sexual harassment, but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages. He resigned as speaker in January but remains in office.
The commission can fine the lawmakers. It can also recommend they be removed from office, but that step would require a vote from the full House of Representatives.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The commander of one of Cincinnati's police districts is charging the police department with discrimination, harassment, and more.Full Story >
The commander of one of Cincinnati's police districts is charging the police department with discrimination, harassment, and more.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is still in the mix to receive an MLS bid for 2020, however, the city still has yet to strike a stadium deal.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati is still in the mix to receive an MLS bid for 2020, however, the city still has yet to strike a stadium deal.Full Story >
Supporters of a school safety program called "POST," that would arm school staff members, are planning to ask Boone County Schools to consider adopting the program.Full Story >
Supporters of a school safety program called "POST," that would arm school staff members, are planning to ask Boone County Schools to consider adopting the program.Full Story >
Several Mason parents are on alert after getting a safety notice saying, "MHS students have shown signs of suicide, and have access to a firearm."Full Story >
Several Mason parents are on alert after getting a safety notice saying, "MHS students have shown signs of suicide, and have access to a firearm."Full Story >
The 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate during a robbery will be tried as an adult in the case.Full Story >
The 17-year-old Ross High School student accused of gunning down an 18-year-old classmate during a robbery will be tried as an adult in the case.Full Story >