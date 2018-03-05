Ohio mayor criticizes reinstatement of fired officer

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The mayor of Ohio's biggest city is criticizing a decision overturning the firing of a police officer seen in a video that appeared to show him kicking a suspect in the head.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he believes the ruling by the city public safety director to fire officer Zachary Rosen was correct.
But Ginther, a Democrat, says in a statement the city will abide by the arbitrator's Monday decision.
Arbitrator Mitchell Goldberg said Rosen used more force than necessary, but there was no evidence he was trying to injure the suspect. Goldberg called the kick an "untrained technique."
Goldberg reduced Rosen's punishment to the equivalent of a three-day suspension without pay.
