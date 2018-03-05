Ex-boyfriend sentenced to life in NKY woman's strangulation deat - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ex-boyfriend sentenced to life in NKY woman's strangulation death

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Lamont Brandon Johnson (Photo: Taylor Mill Police Department) Lamont Brandon Johnson (Photo: Taylor Mill Police Department)
Trina Coleman (Provided photo) Trina Coleman (Provided photo)
TAYLOR MILL, KY (FOX19) -

A man convicted of murder was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his ex-girlfriend. 

The Taylor Mill Police Department began the investigation into the homicide of Trina Coleman in November 2016. 

In January 2018, the investigation culminated with the conviction of Lamont Johnson for her murder.

Coleman’s body was found in her Taylor Mill apartment in the 700 block of Sharon Drive. The Kentucky Medical Examiner, at the time, believed the cause of death to be strangulation.  

Family members told police they called Coleman numerous times but could not reach her, according to an arrest warrant. When Coleman didn't show up for work, a family member busted into her apartment and found her body.

"We believe this is an incident of domestic violence that was apparently a pattern in this relationship and unfortunately, tragically, resulted in the death of Trina Coleman," Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders has said.

