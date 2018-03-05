UC's Clark, Evans named all conference

The American Conference coaches selected UC's Gary Clark and Jacob Evans III as all conference first team.



Clark, a unanimous selection, is also considered the favorite to be named conference player of the year.

[No. 10 Cincinnati outlasts No. 11 Wichita State 62-61]

Evans led the Bearcats in scoring in UC's win at Wichita State, clinching an outright American Conference regular season title.



UC has a bye in the first round of the upcoming conference tournament and will play the winner of UConn/SMU in the quarterfinals in Orlando.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.