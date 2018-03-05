FOX19 NOW to air XU tournament show Tuesday night

FOX19 NOW will air a special one-hour show on the Xavier basketball team Tuesday night March 6 as the Musketeers turn their attention to the Big East Conference Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

“Toyota Dealers Xavier Basketball: The March Starts Here” will feature extended interviews with XU’s biggest stars and will also highlight the personalities of one of the country’s best college basketball teams.

FOX19 NOW will also ride passenger with Chris Mack as he drives to work for a relaxed in-depth conversation about coaching in his hometown and chasing the program’s first ever Final Four. Plus, former Xavier fan favorite Brad Redford will join Jeremy Rauch and Joe Danneman for a conversation and projections on Xavier’s chances in the upcoming conference and NCAA tournaments.

“Toyota Dealers Xavier Basketball: The March Starts Here” is Tuesday March 6th starting at 9 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

