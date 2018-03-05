FOX19 NOW to air XU tournament show Tuesday night - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

FOX19 NOW to air XU tournament show Tuesday night

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Xavier/file) (Xavier/file)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

FOX19 NOW will air a special one-hour show on the Xavier basketball team Tuesday night March 6 as the Musketeers turn their attention to the Big East Conference Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

“Toyota Dealers Xavier Basketball: The March Starts Here” will feature extended interviews with XU’s biggest stars and will also highlight the personalities of one of the country’s best college basketball teams.

FOX19 NOW will also ride passenger with Chris Mack as he drives to work for a relaxed in-depth conversation about coaching in his hometown and chasing the program’s first ever Final Four. Plus, former Xavier fan favorite Brad Redford will join Jeremy Rauch and Joe Danneman for a conversation and projections on Xavier’s chances in the upcoming conference and NCAA tournaments.

“Toyota Dealers Xavier Basketball: The March Starts Here” is Tuesday March 6th starting at 9 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Roles reduced, Kushner and Ivanka Trump's fate uncertain

    Roles reduced, Kushner and Ivanka Trump's fate uncertain

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-03-05 05:50:56 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-03-05 19:44:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this photo taken Friday, March 17, 2017, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a joint news conference with the president and G...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this photo taken Friday, March 17, 2017, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a joint news conference with the president and G...

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have undergone a swift and stunning reckoning, their powers restricted, their enemies emboldened and their future in the West Wing uncertain.

    Full Story >

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have undergone a swift and stunning reckoning, their powers restricted, their enemies emboldened and their future in the West Wing uncertain.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he won't back down on tariffs plan

    Trump says he won't back down on tariffs plan

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-03-05 06:10:27 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-03-05 19:44:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    Full Story >

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    Full Story >

  • Cosby wants sexual assault case tossed or witnesses limited

    Cosby wants sexual assault case tossed or witnesses limited

    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-03-05 03:50:44 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 2:42 PM EST2018-03-05 19:42:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...

    Cosby's lawyers are urging the judge to again limit the number of accusers allowed to testify. They argue that some of the women's allegations date to the 1960s and are "virtually impossible to defend against."

    Full Story >

    Cosby's lawyers are urging the judge to again limit the number of accusers allowed to testify. They argue that some of the women's allegations date to the 1960s and are "virtually impossible to defend against."

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly