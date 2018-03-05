Is traffic an issue? Oakley to meet about FCC stadium as MLS dec - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Is traffic an issue? Oakley to meet about FCC stadium as MLS decision looms

By Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A proposed stadium design released in 2017. (Provided by FCC) A proposed stadium design released in 2017. (Provided by FCC)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

FC Cincinnati is still in the mix to receive an MLS bid for 2020, however, the city still has yet to strike a stadium deal.

For now, all three site options; Oakley, the West End, and Newport, Ky. are still in play.

Oakley has planned a town hall meeting scheduled for Monday night to discuss the club's stadium proposal in their area.

In November, FCC secured the former Cast-Fab Technologies site near Oakley Station to build it's stadium, said team General Manager Jeff Berding.

FC Cincinnati secures Oakley site for soccer stadium

The legal contract would allow the team to buy the land if the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County were able to come up with infrastructure funding, said Berding.

However, just a few days later, the Oakley Community Council rejected Mayor John Cranley's stadium funding plan on the eve of the city council's vote.

Oakley leaders reject FC Cincinnati stadium plan on eve of vote

Monday night's meeting in Oakley will give an update on FCC's plans for the stadium in the area, as well as the results from a preliminary traffic study, officials say.

Monday's town hall meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Oakley Recreation Center at 3882 Paxton Avenue.

The Cincinnati Public School District Board of Education put out a survey to seek input from the community about plans for a stadium.

That survey can be found here.

The survey will remain open until Tuesday at midnight and the results will be reviewed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

MLS: 'We have made the most progress in Cincinnati'

 The MLS released a statement on Feb. 28 saying that though no agreements have been finalized they've 'made the most progress in Cincinnati.'

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

