Perfect North closes for season

Perfect North Slopes has shut down for the 2017-2018 season.

Perfect North Slopes is now closed for the season. Thanks to all of our season pass holders, the amazing Perfect North Staff and even the first time skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers for making the the 17/18 season great! See you next year! pic.twitter.com/PUtVHkrNTJ — Perfect North Slopes (@skiridetubepns) March 5, 2018

Passes for the 2018-2019 season are currently on sale for 35 percent off of the full price.

[Olympic medalist Nick Goepper returns home for celebration]

On Sunday, Nick Goepper, fresh off his Silver Medal victory in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, returned home for a quick visit and celebration of his success.

Goepper was honored as the only two time Olympian and the only Olympic Silver Medalist from Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

"I can't express my appreciation enough for this community and your support," he said.

