Cincinnati Fire Museum suffers water damage, How you can help

The Cincinnati Fire Museum is asking for the public's help.

Officials with the museum say that an overheated furnace triggered the sprinkler system in January and left behind water damage resulting in thousands of dollars in expenses.

The museum says that no archives or relics were damaged, but the clean-up and water removal costs have exceeded $10,000. They also say that the sprinkler and furnace system need repair as well.

The museum is now looking to raise at least $10,000 to cover their insurance deductible. They say their tight budget is causing their need to ask for the public's help.

The donations can be sent to the Cincinnati Fire Museum at 315 West Court Street, with checks payable to the museum, officials say.

They also plan to make a GoFundMe to raise the funds as well.

