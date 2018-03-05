State of Ohio files lawsuit against Monsanto over toxic chemicals

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has filed a lawsuit against Monsanto for producing and selling toxic chemical compounds, known as PCBs, for decades, while knowing of the health risks they posed.

The lawsuit seeks compensation and damages for Ohio, including funding for a statewide plan to investigate and remove PCBs from the state’s natural resources.

#BREAKING: My office has now filed a lawsuit against Monsanto for producing and selling toxic chemical compounds known as PCBs for decades, while knowing of the hazards they posed. https://t.co/FgB3r89MsE pic.twitter.com/7CZA0ONoS7 — Ohio AG Mike DeWine (@OhioAG) March 5, 2018

“Ohioans deserve to enjoy their natural resources without contamination from these toxic chemicals, and we believe Monsanto should be held responsible for the damage it caused,” Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a news release. “Our goal in taking this action is to protect Ohio, its citizens, and its natural resources.”

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are chemical compounds that Monsanto manufactured and sold from 1929 to 1977 for use in a variety of applications, such as paints, inks, caulks, sealants, lubricants, electrical equipment, and carbonless copy paper, including use by manufacturing operations in Ohio.

Rather than breaking down over time, PCBs tend to build up in living things and contaminate the food chain.

Currently, dozens of rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds, and other bodies of water in Ohio are contaminated with PCBs.

Contamination also has been found in fish, soil, plants, and air.

In humans, PCBs are associated with cancer, skin and eye disorders, reduced birth weight, liver damage, and other adverse health effects. Humans can be exposed to PCBs by eating contaminated fish, breathing contaminated air, or swimming in contaminated water.

According to Bloomberg, cancer victims allege Monsanto has “ghost” written research reviews, unduly influenced regulators and created front groups to falsely claiming safety.

According to the lawsuit, Monsanto learned that its PCBs were toxic to humans in the 1930s, yet it kept producing them for decades, while concealing the dangers, denying the toxicity, and failing to give reasonable warnings about the hazards they posed to the environment.

The lawsuit alleges that Monsanto was negligent and created a public nuisance through its manufacture, distribution, and sale of PCBs.

Dewine is seeking relief including damages for harm to Ohio’s natural resources.

