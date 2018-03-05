Kentucky lawmakers begin review of medical marijuana bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Supporters of legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky have promoted its potential as an alternative to opioid painkillers in making their case to a legislative committee.
The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony Monday but took no action on a bill that would strictly regulate the introduction of medical marijuana.
Democratic Rep. John Sims Jr. says Kentucky's lack of a medical marijuana law has created a "medical refugee crisis." He says Kentuckians are uprooted to seek the treatment in states where medical cannabis is legal.
Sims says legalizing medical cannabis would combat Kentucky's deadly addiction woes from opioid painkillers.
The bill would strictly regulate and license use of medical cannabis.
Committee Chairman Joe Fischer says the panel will take up the bill again at a later time.
The legislation is House Bill 166.
