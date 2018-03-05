Daylight saving time 2018: Clocks 'Spring forward' this weekend - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Daylight saving time 2018: Clocks 'Spring forward' this weekend

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at 2 a.m. – that’s when most Americans should set their clocks ahead an hour to 3 a.m. (File image) Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at 2 a.m. – that’s when most Americans should set their clocks ahead an hour to 3 a.m. (File image)
FOX19 -

Get ready to “spring” your clocks forward and lose an hour of sleep this weekend.

Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 11 at 2 a.m.

Thankfully, most phones and smart devices automatically adjust to time changes. But if you have a manual alarm clock, don’t forget to move the time ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday, or you could oversleep and be late the next day.

While we lose an hour of sleep, there’s still good news: The start of daylight saving time means Spring is just around the corner. We’ll start seeing longer days and more sunlight after the change.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

The idea for daylight saving time started in the late 1800s in Europe. Many countries eventually adopted it, especially since the energy crisis of the 1970s.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don’t follow daylight saving time. Several American leaders have proposed abolishing the practice, including lawmakers in Tennessee and South Carolina.

No matter where you stand on the idea, daylight saving time serves as a helpful reminder to test or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.  

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-05 16:34:40 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-05 16:38:35 GMT
    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    Full Story >

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    Full Story >

  • Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-03-01 23:55:53 GMT
    Ellen Harris. Image: Hawaii News NowEllen Harris. Image: Hawaii News Now

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    Full Story >

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    Full Story >

  • Revolutionary War-era shipwreck reappears off coast of Maine

    Revolutionary War-era shipwreck reappears off coast of Maine

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:46 AM EST2018-03-05 15:46:11 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-03-05 16:45:53 GMT
    A possible Revolutionary War-era sloop is seen off the coast of York, ME, on Monday. It was uncovered after a nor'easter hit. (Source: York, ME, Police Department/Facebook)A possible Revolutionary War-era sloop is seen off the coast of York, ME, on Monday. It was uncovered after a nor'easter hit. (Source: York, ME, Police Department/Facebook)

    A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.

    Full Story >

    A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly