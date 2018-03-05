Daylight saving time 2018: Clocks 'Spring forward' this weekend

A South Carolina representative is sponsoring a bill that could get result in the end of daylight saving time in the state.

Representative Alan Clemmons is sponsoring a bill that could lead to the end of daylight saving time in South Carolina (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

One Tennessee lawmaker wants the state to keep an extra hour of daylight in the evening, keeping the state on daylight saving time year-round.

Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at 2 a.m. – that’s when most Americans should set their clocks ahead an hour to 3 a.m. (File image)

Get ready to “spring” your clocks forward and lose an hour of sleep this weekend.

Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 11 at 2 a.m.

Thankfully, most phones and smart devices automatically adjust to time changes. But if you have a manual alarm clock, don’t forget to move the time ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday, or you could oversleep and be late the next day.

While we lose an hour of sleep, there’s still good news: The start of daylight saving time means Spring is just around the corner. We’ll start seeing longer days and more sunlight after the change.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

The idea for daylight saving time started in the late 1800s in Europe. Many countries eventually adopted it, especially since the energy crisis of the 1970s.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don’t follow daylight saving time. Several American leaders have proposed abolishing the practice, including lawmakers in Tennessee and South Carolina.

No matter where you stand on the idea, daylight saving time serves as a helpful reminder to test or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

