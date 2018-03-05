Riverside businesses reopen after Ohio River flood

Two weeks ago, a rising Ohio River forced the Belle of Cincinnati to stop operation. It had to be docked on the Ohio side of the river. On Monday, it arrived back home on the Kentucky side.

Crews cleaned out the mud near river businesses left behind by the flood.

"As the river recedes we can get back to our docks. We've had damage at our dock but we're going to go ahead get that repaired,” said BB Riverboats owner Alan Bernstein.

BB Riverboats operates the Belle of Cincinnati. Getting things repaired at its dock is crucial. Bernstein says this is the time of year when things start getting busy.

"Just coming out of the winter doldrums, and with the sun shining a little bit here and getting ready to start our cruising season. It's going to be a busy one,” said Bernstein.

The Belle is expected to be back in service for a private event Wednesday and back open to the public on Thursday.

While business owners are excited to see river levels return to normal, so are those who are used to picking up a bite to eat. Beer Sellar and Hooters reopened their doors Monday. Jason Cole had lunch at Hooters.

"It was nice to be able to come across the street and eat from working close in the neighborhood, so It's always a nice atmosphere to sit out on the water, eat your lunch and be able to look out and see the water,” said Cole.

