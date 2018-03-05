State, city sue over soccer team's proposed move

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Attorney General and the city of Columbus have sued Major League Soccer and the owner of the Columbus Crew to stop a proposed move to Austin, Texas.
The lawsuit cites a law enacted after the original Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1996 that prohibits sports teams that have received public money from moving unless certain conditions are met.
The law says Ohio sports teams using publicly supported facilities must provide six months of advance notice of a move.
They also must allow cities or residents near sports facilities a chance to buy the team.
Crew owner Anthony Precourt announced the possible move last fall.
Messages were left for Precourt and for Major League Soccer seeking comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
