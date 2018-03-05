Education secretary gives education chiefs some 'tough love'

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has given state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushed them to innovate and do better by students.
Speaking Monday at a conference of the Council of Chief State School Officers, DeVos blasted some schools for exposing children to rats, mold and danger. Addressing top education officials from about 30 states, DeVos asked, "What are you going to do to rethink education in your state?"
But some pushed back.
The Illinois state schools superintendent, Tony Smith, says the Trump administration's budget is cutting federal funding for education, including school safety.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt says DeVos has been inconsistent in how she grades states' education plans. Pruitt says she rejected one proposal from his plan, but kept the same one in Georgia's.
